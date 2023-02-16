"We found friendship first. And then we found each other!" Actor Swara Bhasker on activist Fahad Zirar Ahmad
Swara Bhasker shared a timeline of her relationship with Fahad Zirar Ahmad through a video montage on Twitter
Actor and social activist Swara Bhasker took to Twitter and announced her union with political activist and Samajwadi Party's state youth president Fahad Zirar Ahmad on Thursday.
"Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad! It’s chaotic but it’s yours," tweeted Veere Di Wedding actor.
Bhasker posted a video montage portraying their love story through a timeline of their relationship leading up to January 6, when they registered their wedding in court, under the Special Marriage Act. The montage showed the couple meeting during a protest to discussing each other's tweets and also adopted a cat together.
Ahmad reshared her video and wrote: "I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara!"
Earlier in the day, Bhasker also shared a photo of her Mehendi-filled hand on her Instagram handle.
Last month, Bhasker shared a cryptic post talking about 'love'. She shared a photo of her head resting on a man's arms. Their faces were not visible in the photo. Posting the photo on Instagram, Swara wrote, "This could be love."
Political activist and a friend of the couple, Sadaf Zafar, congratulated them on Twitter.
