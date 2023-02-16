"We found friendship first. And then we found each other!" Actor Swara Bhasker on activist Fahad Zirar Ahmad

Actor and social activist Swara Bhasker took to Twitter and announced her union with political activist and Samajwadi Party's state youth president Fahad Zirar Ahmad on Thursday.

"Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad! It’s chaotic but it’s yours," tweeted Veere Di Wedding actor.