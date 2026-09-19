We were confident: Santosh Davakhar on 'Gondhal' being India's Oscar entry
Director says Marathi thriller centred on traditional Maharashtra ritual can offer international audiences different view of India
Marathi thriller Gondhal, directed by Santosh Davakhar, has been selected as India’s official entry for the 2027 Academy Awards.
Set around Maharashtra’s traditional Gondhal ritual, the film seeks to showcase India’s cultural heritage beyond familiar stereotypes.
The team is planning US promotional campaign ahead of 14 March 2027 awards, with shortlist due in December.
Director Santosh Davakhar says the team behind Gondhal, India’s official entry for the 2027 Academy Awards, was confident about the film’s chances and hopes its celebration of the country’s vibrant culture and heritage will resonate with international audiences.
The Marathi-language thriller was selected as India’s submission in the Best International Feature Film category for the 99th Academy Awards on Friday, 18 September.
"We were confident while making and submitting the film that we will be India's official entry for the Oscars. I'm proud to represent India with my film," Davakhar, who also wrote the film’s story and screenplay, told PTI.
Gondhal was among 33 films submitted for consideration across languages and genres, ranging from big-budget spectacles to independent productions. The list included Dhurandhar, Border 2, Peddi, Main Vaapas Aaunga, Ikkis, Haq, Governor, Hanuman Ansh, Teeghi, Balan The Boy, Dorothy, Shape of Momo and Angh, among others.
Set against the backdrop of Gondhal, a traditional ritual of rural Maharashtra involving music, dance and mythology, the film revolves around a newlywed couple. According to the official synopsis, the story follows Suman, a suffocated young bride who exploits her lover Sarjerao’s obsession with the Gondhal ritual and turns a sacred tradition into a deadly game of intrigue.
"Internationally, there's a perception about Indian films that they are about poverty and casteism. I thought I should make a film which will represent our heritage, and Gondhal represents the varied culture and heritage of India," Davakhar said.
"We've a culture that we are proud of and we've all brought that out in our film in a different way. It is one of the best crime thriller films," said the director, whose earlier work includes short films such as Adnyat, Antar 19 and Ajanvruksha.
For Indian and international audiences who have not seen Gondhal, Davakhar said the film provides an opportunity to experience the country’s cultural heritage, describing it as "a gem".
The film stars acclaimed actors Kishor Kadam and Suresh Vishwakarma, alongside newcomers Ishita Deshmukh and Nishad Bhoir, among others. Veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja has scored the music.
Davakhar said the team was now preparing an extensive promotional campaign in the US ahead of the Academy Awards ceremony on 14 March 2027.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is expected to announce a 15-film shortlist for the International Feature Film category in December, followed by nominations voting in January 2027. The final five nominees will be announced by the end of January.
"We've a plan for the next six months as to how to go ahead with it. I know what responsibility India has given to us. We are going to make our best efforts," Davakhar said.
Last year, director Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, a pandemic drama, was India’s official entry for the Academy Awards. It made the 15-film shortlist but did not secure a place among the final five nominees. No Indian film has won in the Best International Feature Film category, formerly known as the Best Foreign Language Film category.
Only three Indian films have been nominated in the category — Mehboob Khan’s Mother India, Mira Nair’s Salaam Bombay and Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan. Deepa Mehta’s Water, starring John Abraham and Lisa Ray, was also nominated but was submitted by Canada.
With PTI inputs