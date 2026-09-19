We were confident: Santosh Davakhar on 'Gondhal' being India's Oscar entry

Marathi thriller Gondhal, directed by Santosh Davakhar, has been selected as India’s official entry for the 2027 Academy Awards.

Set around Maharashtra’s traditional Gondhal ritual, the film seeks to showcase India’s cultural heritage beyond familiar stereotypes.

The team is planning US promotional campaign ahead of 14 March 2027 awards, with shortlist due in December.

Director Santosh Davakhar says the team behind Gondhal, India’s official entry for the 2027 Academy Awards, was confident about the film’s chances and hopes its celebration of the country’s vibrant culture and heritage will resonate with international audiences.

The Marathi-language thriller was selected as India’s submission in the Best International Feature Film category for the 99th Academy Awards on Friday, 18 September.

"We were confident while making and submitting the film that we will be India's official entry for the Oscars. I'm proud to represent India with my film," Davakhar, who also wrote the film’s story and screenplay, told PTI.

Gondhal was among 33 films submitted for consideration across languages and genres, ranging from big-budget spectacles to independent productions. The list included Dhurandhar, Border 2, Peddi, Main Vaapas Aaunga, Ikkis, Haq, Governor, Hanuman Ansh, Teeghi, Balan The Boy, Dorothy, Shape of Momo and Angh, among others.

Set against the backdrop of Gondhal, a traditional ritual of rural Maharashtra involving music, dance and mythology, the film revolves around a newlywed couple. According to the official synopsis, the story follows Suman, a suffocated young bride who exploits her lover Sarjerao’s obsession with the Gondhal ritual and turns a sacred tradition into a deadly game of intrigue.