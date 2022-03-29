What are ‘Headsup’ & ‘Kya Hai Is Haadse Ki Haqeeqat’? Read on to find out what Prime Video brought with Jalsa
Prime Video set up two experiential activities - Headsup and Kya Hai Is Haadse Ki Haqeeqat respectively across key cities in India to raise awareness about road safety and promote the film 'Jalsa'
A gripping narrative featuring two terrific actors at the top of their game, Amazon Prime Video’s latest movie Jalsa, has caught the attention of critics and audiences alike. Not just in India, but raving reviews coming in from every corner of the world is testament to the movie’s immense success.
With an objective to amplify the core elements portrayed in the film, raise awareness about road-safety and build curiosity around the mystery, Prime Video set up two experiential activities - Headsup and Kya Hai Is Haadse Ki Haqeeqat respectively; across key cities in India including Mumbai, Delhi, Indore, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Bangalore and Ahmedabad.
Headsup
To create awareness around Jaywalking, a serious offence and safety hazard, and educate the audience about the dangers around us, Prime Video arranged an experimental set up at a prominent mall in Mumbai. The arrangement provided them with an opportunity to step up on to a platform that projects their X-ray vision on to a screen. With participants spending time busy examining their X-ray visions, they are soon left dumbstruck as a car comes from nowhere and hits their X-ray visions. The frenetic incident ends with a message from Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah alerting the audiences to keep their heads up and stay alert and subtly reminding them to catch Jalsa on Prime Video.
'Kya Hai Is Haadse Ki Haqeeqat'
Taking people by complete surprise, Prime Video set up a fake crime scene across prominent locations in seven cities that gave an impression of a terrible incident taking place. The activity made people curious and think about what has happened, perfectly in sync with the investigative narrative of the film.
These one of their kind interactive activities garnered immense excitement and participation from the audiences and fans of Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, enabling them to experience the thrill of Jalsa and enter its world through the engaging experience.
Jalsa is a highly engaging and captivating tale of conflict, as shown through the life of a top-line journalist and her cook. Replete with spellbinding performances and a nerve-wracking storyline, Jalsa promises to keep you on the edge of your seat, and leave you intrigued for more.
