What are ‘Headsup’ & ‘Kya Hai Is Haadse Ki Haqeeqat’? Read on to find out what Prime Video brought with Jalsa

Headsup

To create awareness around Jaywalking, a serious offence and safety hazard, and educate the audience about the dangers around us, Prime Video arranged an experimental set up at a prominent mall in Mumbai. The arrangement provided them with an opportunity to step up on to a platform that projects their X-ray vision on to a screen. With participants spending time busy examining their X-ray visions, they are soon left dumbstruck as a car comes from nowhere and hits their X-ray visions. The frenetic incident ends with a message from Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah alerting the audiences to keep their heads up and stay alert and subtly reminding them to catch Jalsa on Prime Video.