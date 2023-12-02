What happened to Bollywood's #MeToo movement?

Mona Das is a struggling actor in Bollywood. She came to Mumbai five years ago to try her hand at acting, roughly at the same time as the Hindi film industry — as Bollywood is officially called — was rocked by a series of #MeToo scandals.

Not much has changed since then, according to Das, who recalls being asked for sexual favors in exchange for work.

"They very clearly ask for 'compro,'" Das told DW, referring to certain men in positions of power.

"'Compro' is a very short, simple, sweet term for a one-night stand... you sleep with me, and you will get work. They called me so many times for dinner and said we will just have a 'good time.' They say, until you compromise, or you open up, or do bold scenes, it won't work," she said.