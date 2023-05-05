'Afwaah': “What if the monster chasing you is a rumour?” asks Sudhir Mishra

Afwaah is the ballsy new thriller from longevous auteur of Indian cinema Sudhir Mishra. It looks like one of the most engaging works of Mishra's prolific career.

"It is in the space of my Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin, which came [out] 25 years ago. In Afwaah, we have moved on," says Mishra, as he awaits audience verdicts on May 5. "It highlights contemporary issues, and yet there is [a] core of universality in the storytelling, in the structuring, where characters are caught in a situation created by a rumour."

“I hope [viewers] will like it. I think they will like it," said Mishra. "It is a thriller with lots of unexpected twists and turns. It is a time-bound story about three [main characters], played by Bhumi Pednekar, Sumeet Vyas and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, trapped in a crisis which is not of their making. There is another plot thread about a [character] played by Sharib Hashmi who follows his master blindly," reveals Mishra.