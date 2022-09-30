What’s ailing Deepika Padukone?

Another friend of Deepika reveals her to be of “delicate constitution”

“She looks athletic. But is quite frail and prone to infections. And she is a foodie. Maybe it was something she ate that didn’t agree with her,” says the friend.

The actress was rushed to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai on September 27 after she had complained about feeling uneasiness. It is reported that several tests were run to determine the problem. Although, her team has not shared any official statement yet.

It is reported that Deepika was experiencing a 'taxing situation' and that is why she was immediately brought to the hospital to nurse it.