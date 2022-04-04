What’s wrong with Prabhas? Hyderabad is wondering about his surgery

After completing and promoting the ill-fated Radhe Shyam, Prabhas left the country for a long-pending surgery which his team has been instructed to deem “minor”.

However, all of Hyderabad is wondering how “minor” Prabhas’ supposedly minor surgery actually is. Apparently, Prabhas won’t be shooting for the next 2-3 months as he has been advised full bedrest until he recovers from the medical procedure.

So what is this surgery about?