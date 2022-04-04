What’s wrong with Prabhas? Hyderabad is wondering about his surgery
Apparently, Prabhas won’t be shooting for the next 2-3 months as he has been advised full bed rest until he recovers from the medical procedure
After completing and promoting the ill-fated Radhe Shyam, Prabhas left the country for a long-pending surgery which his team has been instructed to deem “minor”.
However, all of Hyderabad is wondering how “minor” Prabhas’ supposedly minor surgery actually is. Apparently, Prabhas won’t be shooting for the next 2-3 months as he has been advised full bedrest until he recovers from the medical procedure.
So what is this surgery about?
A well-informed source in Hyderabad says it is a knee operation. “His leg had been injured during the action scenes of a film,Saaho I think. He had been advised surgery a few years back. But the treatment was not time-specific. So Prabhas postponed it until his pending projects were done. Then there were delays due to Covid. Now he’s finally gone for it.”
With shooting for some major films like Prashanth (KGF) Neel’s Salari and Ashwini Dutta’s Project K still to be wrapped up , Prabhas has to resume as soon as he is advised to. He has completed the shooting of his next release Adipurush where he plays Bhagwan Rama.
