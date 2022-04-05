When a Bollywood star publicly beat up a heroine to please his wife

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. We all know that by now. But we don’t really know why. I think the primary reason was to please his wife. Think of what she would have had to say to her husband if they had gone home without Will having done anything after Chris’ public humiliation of his wife.

Some such impulse drove a star of the 1960s and 1970s to thrash a screen diva of the 1970s in full public view. The two of them were intensely in love and when he turned director she even invested a huge amount of money in his dream project besides playing the lead, free of fee, of course.