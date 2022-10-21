When Rishi Kapoor spoke about his uncle Shammi being neglected for awards

When in 2011 Shashi Kapoor was named for the Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian award, his nephew Rishi Kapoor said to me that he would have been happier to see Shammi Kapoor's name in the list as well.

"It would have given me even more pleasure to see both my uncles Shammi and Shashi Kapoor receiving the honour. Certainly, Shammi Kapoor's contribution to Indian cinema cannot be overlooked," Rishi told me.

Both Shashi and Shammi have been great entertainers of their times and had their unique styles on screen.