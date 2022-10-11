When Sanjay Khan replaced Amitabh Bachchan overnight

The Big B was sacked overnight, and not even informed properly of his loss. He was replaced by the then hot and saleable Sanjay Khan (who appeared in films as only ‘Sanjay’ in the credit titles). Sanjay (with or without Khan) had delivered a slew of successes in the late 60s and early 70s.

But look at destiny’s devious ways! By the time Duniya Ka Mela was released in 1974, Sanjay Khan’s career was on the downslide and Amitabh Bachchan after Zanjeer took over the entire entertainment industry.

The same duet song from Duniya Ka Mela, a miserable flop by the way, that was shot with Bachchan and Rekha was re-shot with Sanjay and Rekha.

Technically Duniya Ka Mela is the first Amitabh-Rekha starrer, although the one that released first with them in the lead was Do Anjaane in 1976 (where believe it not, Rekha elopes with Prem Chopra after marrying Amitabh Bachchan).

Speaking of the experience Amitabh Bachchan says he holds absolutely no grudges. “I was grappling with flops. I was grateful that they even considered me for the film. I was replaced by Sanjay Khan who was big star during those times.”