Will Smith wins best actor trophy at Oscars, apologises for punching comedian Chris Rock

"I'm being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people... You got to be able to take abuse, you got to be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you got to be able to have people disrespecting you and you got to smile and you got pretend like that's okay.

Thank you Denzel (Washington), who said to me a few minutes ago... he said, 'at your highest moment, be careful, that's when the devil comes for you.'

The actor thanked tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams for trusting him with the story of their father.

"I just hope they didn't see that on TV. I want to say thank you to Venus and Serena and the entire Williams family for trusting me with your story. That's what I want to do. I want to be an ambassador of that kind of love and care and concern. I want to apologise to the academy. I want to apologise to my all my fellow nominees.

"...Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things," the actor said by way of explaining his anger at Rock, who had also mocked Pinkett-Smith in his 2016 Oscars monologue as a host.

It was third time lucky for the 53-year-old star who was previously nominated in the same category twice -- "Ali" and "The Pursuit of Happyness" -- but couldn't go all the way.