'Woh 3 din' to release on September 30

Producer Pancham Singh's upcoming film 'Woh 3 Din' will release in three thousand theaters across the world on September 30 .

The film boasts of a versatile cast. Sanjay Mishra, Chandan Rai Sanyal, Rajesh Sharma, Poorva Farad and Sneha Singh are some of those actors who have already made a place for themselves with laudable performances.

The poster of the film was launched by Bhushan Kumar on behalf of T-Series. The trailer and music have also been released. The music particularly has drawn attention with the desi hummable songs 'Botal Mein Jahar' and 'DagMag'. Sanjay Mishra, Chandan Rai and Rajesh Sharma will be seen in completely different avatars.