Wolverine and Predator to clash in Marvel's new limited series edition

The new series is set over the course of several decades and will follow the long and harsh life of Logan, and explore key periods from his past, including his time as the test subject of the Weapon X programme and his time in Madripoor.



The series will then trace the battle of Wolverine and the Yautja or the Predator, who has set its sights on the most dangerous prey in the universe, which he then finds in the immortal adamantium-laced mutant.



With each encounter, more blood will be shed between the two battle-hardened and deadly opponents. 'Predator vs. Wolverine #1' will be released on September 20, 2023.