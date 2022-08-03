Working with Shefali Shah was like working with myself: Alia Bhatt

How has your life changed after marriage?

Not changed at all. Everything is the same.

Are you looking forward to taking time off for the baby?

I don’t think my timeline matters. I will continue to be involved with my work emotionally and creatively.

Good to know. You launched your production house nearly three years ago. So, what took you so long to launch your first production Darlings?

I don’t know. Maybe I wanted to gain some experience. I was looking around for the right projects. Maybe I wanted to be taken a little more seriously as an actor before turning into an active producer. I didn’t come into the industry with the thought that one day I would be a producer. The idea slowly crept up on me. Then I found a script that I liked- Darlings. I met the director Jasmeet Reen in 2019 for the narration of Darlings. That’s when I decided to start my own production house.