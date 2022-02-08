‘Would feel bored or jaded if I were to do the same thing over and over again!’: Ranveer Singh

Ranveer says, “It’s a personal challenge that I throw at myself every single time I do a new character. That’s what excites me. I would feel a bit bored or jaded if I were to do the same thing over and over again. I want to make films that are memorable, that connect with people, like they can feel nostalgia, catharsis, they can laugh, they can cry, they can applaud. That’s what I want to do. And I want to do more of it. And I want to keep doing it.”

Ranveer admits that never in his wildest dreams did he think that he could be a superstar in this industry. His filmography proves that he is a top favourite of visionary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, India’s operatic auteur who has cast him in his three back-to-back films, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and the magnificent Padmaavat. All the directors who have worked with the three Khans like Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Aditya Chopra, Kabir Khan, have also collaborated with him.

He says, “I often remind myself that my chances were next to nothing. There was not an iota of chance of my getting my foot through the door to this insulated industry. It’s beyond my imagination that I work with some phenomenal people today. It’s been a good run. I’ve seen myself grow from the actor I used to be, and that growth and evolution is important.”