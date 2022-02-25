Wrestling gold medallist champion Babita Phogat - The fourth contestant of Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp!

Babita Phogat shared, “I am very excited to get into a show like 'Lock Upp' because I have never done a show like this which is live for 24 hours. So I am very glad and excited at the same time to be a part of this show. With this show, People will get to know what I am. Previously the audience has known me from the film 'Dangal'. So, now people will get to know my real personality, my likes, and dislikes, and how I am in my real life as a person.”