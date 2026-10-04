Yami Gautam urges fans not to alter her images using AI

“Please refrain from using AI to alter or enhance my photographs from public appearances,” Yami wrote. She added that altering or manipulating an individual's image or likeness using AI should not be done without the person's knowledge and consent.

Yami's post comes amid a wider debate over AI-generated and manipulated content involving celebrities. Her comments followed the circulation of a morphed video clip linked to the song Chuttamalle from the film Devara.

Devara actor Jr NTR had on Saturday condemned the circulation of the fake video and warned of legal action against those responsible. Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Chiranjeevi have also spoken out on social media against the misuse of AI technology.

While Yami did not refer to any specific incident in her post, she stressed the importance of consent when AI tools are used to modify a person's likeness.

Yami will next headline the family entertainer Nayyi Navelli, in which she plays a character named Mohini.

Describing the role, Yami said Mohini combines warmth and familiarity with an element of mystery. She said the film allowed her to explore a character across family drama, humour, emotion, fantasy and action while remaining grounded at its core.

The actor also praised director Balaji, Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma and the teams at Colour Yellow and Amazon MGM Studios for the experience.

Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, Nayyi Navelli is scheduled to release in theatres on 16 October 2026, ahead of Dussehra.

With IANS inputs