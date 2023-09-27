Yash Chopra: The filmmaker who redefined romance

Yash Chopra’s romance with romance began with his first directorial debut Dhool Ka Phool in 1959 which he directed for his elder brother B.R. Chopra. If we go back to Dhool Ka Phool, we see a lot of love scenes in it. The film was about an illegitimate child. After Yash Chopra wrote his love scenes in Dhool Ka Phool, he became hooked to them. Yash Chopra once told me that in Dhool Ka Phool there was a sequence where a man and woman on different bicycles fell on each other. The censors asked him to delete the scene. Yash Chopra felt all love scenes should come from the heart. Otherwise, it looked fake.

In the mid-1970s, Yash Chopra gave up on romance made a series of action films like Trishul, Kala Patthar. HIs film Deewaar, considered one of the most successful action films ever, had only one fight sequence. It was the mother-son emotions that saw the film to its success. Thereafter, Yash Chopra had a series of romantic failures like Vijay, Parampara and Faasle.

One day, he was driving down to town from his home in the suburbs of Mumbai, every hoarding that he saw had men holding guns in their hands. Yash Chopra realised he was losing his way. He believed in romantic films, so why wasn’t he making them? That’s how he made a comeback with Chandni. When he was asked about the film’s highlights, he talked about the songs. Lata Mangeshkar, whom Yash Chopra hero-worshipped, had all but quit singing when she agreed to sing for Chandni.