YRF is having the last laugh

Yash Raj Films never had it so good. With Pathaan breaking records the rumour mills around YRF are churning again with reports of mammoth projects on the anvil including Tiger Vs Pathaan and War Part 2.

The Tiger-Pathaan rumours are especially catching on like wildfire. We now hear some inventive media outlet adding its own two-bit to the rumour mills by suggesting that Hollywood actor Jason Momoa will play the villain.

A source very close to Yash Raj Films laughs uproariously at these rumours. “I think Adi is enjoying all the speculation. Please note, there has been no official announcement on Tiger Vs Pathaan or War 2. But the speculation has been gathering momentum.They are being neither confirmed nor denied from any source at Yash Raj films.The curiosity is on the healthy side. If and when it crosses limits, there will be a denial.”

At the moment, nothing is confirmed about Tiger vs Pathaan except the two male leads Salman and Shah Rukh.