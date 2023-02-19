Zeenat Aman: No plan to return to silver screen, but not closing that door either

Veteran Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman has debunked all speculation claiming that her presence on social media is because she is all set to make a return to the silver screen. She said that she is not planning a comeback, but neither is she closing that door.



Zeenat took to Instagram, where she also shared that since her debut at 16, she has experienced the perils of "being misquoted, taken out of context, censored, and gossiped about."



She wrote: "There's been some speculation that my presence here is the precursor to my return to the silver screen. I am a notoriously private person, and I suppose this sudden sharing has set tongues wagging."



"The truth is that I have been in the public eye since I was 16-years-old, and have experienced the perils of being misquoted, taken out of context, censored, and gossiped about. Now as a septuagenarian I am enjoying the opportunity to reflect on my life and career in my own words."



"That too without any pressures from managers or studios or brands."

