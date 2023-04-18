117 mandals in Andhra Pradesh to experience heat wave on April 18

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has forecast severe heat wave conditions in one mandal and heat wave conditions in 117 more across the state on Tuesday.

Komarada mandal in Parvatipuram Manyam district is the lone cluster of villages expected to suffer severe heat wave.

While heat waves are expected to hit seven mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, 16 in Anakapalli, four in East Godavari, two each in Eluru, Palnadu, Visakhapatnam and Nandyala, six in Gunturu and 10 in Krishna, said the disaster management department in a statement on Monday.

Likewise, four mandals in Krishna district, 13 each in NTR and YSR Kadapa, 12 in Parvatipuram Manyam, five in Srikakulam and 19 in Vizianagaram.