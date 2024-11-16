132 nations call for halt on military ops during Baku climate summit month

On Peace, Relief, and Recovery Day at the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Azerbaijan's capital Baku, the presidency on Friday announced that 132 countries, including India, have joined the COP Truce Appeal, an initiative which is also supported by more than a thousand international institutions, private sector representatives, civil society organisations, and influential public figures.

The 'COP Truce' urges nations to halt military operations during the month of the conference. This appeal, inspired by the Olympic Truce, represents a powerful initiative from the COP29 presidency, designed to foster peace, environmental preservation, and the global fight against climate change.

The COP Truce draws its inspiration from the Olympic Truce, which has been revived by the international community since the early 1990s. Rooted in a United Nations resolution passed in 1993, the Olympic Truce calls on nations to suspend hostilities during the Olympic Games as a symbol of peace and unity. This tradition has been honoured biannually, with the latest resolution reaffirming the Olympic Truce in November 2023.

Recognising a similar need for unity in the face of the world's climate crisis, the COP29 presidency has adapted this concept to create the COP Truce initiative, calling for a halt to military operations during the month of the conference, that is November.

This period of ceasefire aligns with the goals of the climate action agenda, underscoring the connection between peace and environmental stability, helping to focus on climate challenges. The COP Truce is motivated by two core objectives — reducing environmental impact and promoting unity in the face of climate change.