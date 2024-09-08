20 vultures, including white-rumped, sighted in Rajasthan's Aravalli

About 20 vultures have been sighted by the World Wide Fund in Bayana Aravalli Pahad, known for its Egyptian and Indian vultures, in a head-count exercise undertaken for the bird which is facing extinction despite being the nature's own clean-up crew.

The Bengalensis vulture, more commonly known as white-rumped vulture, was among the varieties spotted by the project members.

On August 31, the WWF for Nature launched Vulture Count 2024, a nationwide citizen-science initiative designed to monitor and conserve the country's rapidly declining vulture populations. The programme is being led in association with Bird Count India.

Vultures contribute to keeping an ecological balance by scavenging pests like rats, mice, and snakes.

The Indian vulture, characterised by its sandy brown body, black wings, and yellowish bill, has become a rare sight due to reduced food availability, loss of nesting sites, and disturbances near cliffs.