40 high-hazard glacial lakes identified in Sikkim, 16 at highest risk of outburst

Sikkim has identified 40 high-hazard glacial lakes, with 16 of them classified as being at the highest risk of catastrophic outbursts that could threaten downstream settlements.

The data is significant as it comes against the backdrop of the recent flash floods in Nepal, triggered by a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border on 26 August that left a trail of destruction with hundreds of people dead and scores missing.

Though the catastrophe was not linked to a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF), the flash floods highlighted a broader transformation across the Himalayas as glaciers retreat, new lakes are form in their place, and existing ones expand.

Glacial lakes are formed by the melting of glaciers and accumulation of meltwater in depressions on or near the glacier's surface. GLOFs occur when these lakes suddenly burst open due to factors such as excessive water accumulation or triggers like earthquakes, and can cause significant destruction and pose serious risks to people and the environment downstream.

One such outburst in Sikkim in October 2023 resulted in at least 60 fatalities and extensive damage in Mangan, Gangtok, Pakyong and Namchi districts.