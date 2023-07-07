6 dead in Milan retirement home fire

Six people were killed and 81 others injured in a fire at a retirement home in Milan on Friday, media reports said.

A fire alarm was raised at the Casa dei Coniugi home for the elderly in the early hours of Friday, reports the BBC.

According to Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala, the blaze was put out quickly but rescuers had to bring everyone out "almost one by one by the arm".

"Six deaths is a very heavy toll," he told reporters, adding that all evidence pointed to the fire erupting in a room where two women had been living.