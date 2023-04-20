90 percent of India, entire Delhi in 'danger zone' of heatwave impacts: Study

Heatwaves in India are becoming more frequent and severe due to climate change, with over 90 percent of the country in the "extremely cautious" or "danger zone" of their impacts, according to a new study.



The study, conducted by the University of Cambridge, also revealed that Delhi is particularly vulnerable to severe heatwave impacts, despite its recent state action plan for climate change failing to reflect this fact.



It suggested that heatwaves have impeded India's progress towards achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) more significantly than previously thought, and that the current assessment metrics may not fully capture the impacts of heatwaves linked to climate change on the country.



To assess India's climate vulnerability and the potential impact of climate change on SDG progress, researchers conducted an analytical evaluation of the country's heat index with its climate vulnerability index.



The heat index (HI) is a measure of how hot it feels to the human body, taking into account both temperature and humidity. The climate vulnerability index (CVI) is a composite index that uses various indicators to account for socioeconomic, livelihood, and biophysical factors.