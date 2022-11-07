A billionaire emits a million times more greenhouse gases than average person: Oxfam report

To put things into perspective, each of these billionaires would have to circumnavigate the world almost 16 million times in a private jet to create the same emissions, the report said.



It would take 1.8 million cows to emit the same levels of CO2e as each of the 125 billionaires. Almost four million people would have to go vegan to offset the emissions of each of the billionaires, it said.



The major and growing responsibility of wealthy people for overall emissions is rarely discussed or considered in climate policy making. This has to change. These billionaire investors at the top of the corporate pyramid have huge responsibility for driving climate breakdown. They have escaped accountability for too long, said Amitabh Behar, CEO of Oxfam India.



Often the high-profile commitments made by corporates do not stand up to scrutiny. The flurry of net zero goals that depend on offsetting are at best a distraction from the need to take short-term measures to reduce corporates' emissions and have the potential to derail climate action, Oxfam said.



In 2021, Oxfam revealed that using land alone to remove the world's carbon emissions to achieve net zero' by 2050 would require at least 1.6 billion hectares of new forests, an area equivalent to five times the size of India.



We need COP27 to expose and change the role that big corporates and their rich investors are playing in profiting from the pollution that is driving the global climate crisis.



They can't be allowed to hide or greenwash. We need governments to tackle this urgently by publishing emission figures for the richest people, regulating investors and corporates to slash carbon emissions and taxing wealth and polluting investments , said Nafkote Dabi, Climate Change Lead at Oxfam International.



Oxfam also estimated that a wealth tax on the world's super-rich could raise USD 1.4 trillion a year, vital resources that could help developing countries - those worst hit by the climate crisis - to adapt, address loss and damage and carry out a just transition to renewable energy.



According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), adaptation costs for developing countries could rise to USD 300 billion per year by 2030. Africa alone will require USD 600 billion between 2020 to 2030.