A climate of denial and deceit

The ongoing UN Climate Conference at Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt (COP27 or the 27th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) between November 6 and 18 has already witnessed its share of hope and despair, even if there is a growing realisation that it can no longer be business as usual. The latest Global Climate Report, brought out by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), reveals that the level of three leading greenhouse gases (GHGs)—carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide—increased to record levels in 2021, and that the rate of increase of methane, a GHG gas many times more harmful than carbon dioxide was also at a record level.

The rate of sea level rise during 2010-20 was nearly double what was seen during the 1990s. In 2020-22 this rose higher. The goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degree Celsius is widely believed to have slipped out of control. WMO Chief Petteri Taalas grimly confessed: “The melting (of ice) game we have lost, and also the sea level rise.” The UN Secretary General Antonio Guteress conceded that “the latest State of the Global Climate Report is a chronicle of climate chaos.”