Addressing flooding crisis: solutions to minimize damage

Record rainfall and flash floods are wreaking havoc in northern India and New York state. Experts say building resilience and weatherproofing cities against flooding are crucial in the face of a worsening climate crisis. Unprecedented rainfall has triggered flash flooding in countries from the US to India, China, the UK and Spain in the past days.

22 people were killed as floods collapsed a bridge and destroyed numerous dwellings in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

Over the weekend, an extremely heavy start to the monsoon meant many districts in the northern state received a month’s rainfall in a day. The deluge was also responsible for landslides in Pakistan — a senior weather department official told Reuters.

More heavy rain is also predicted says the department, with flooded roads, traffic jams and power cuts expected across the region.