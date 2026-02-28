AI can aid climate fight, but risks deepening resource strain: UNEP

Artificial Intelligence (AI) holds transformative potential in tackling the climate crisis, but its growing appetite for energy and water could aggravate environmental pressures if left unchecked, a senior United Nations official has warned.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Martin Krause, director of the climate change division at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), said that from a climate standpoint, AI represents both a powerful solution and a looming risk.

Highlighting AI’s expanding role in climate mitigation and adaptation, Krause pointed to its application in early weather warning systems, renewable energy grid integration, and satellite monitoring of emissions. At the same time, he cautioned that the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure — particularly data centres — brings significant environmental costs.

“AI is already helping to predict early weather warnings, such as floods and storms, with much greater accuracy, and if deployed at scale, it could protect hundreds of millions of people," Krause, who attended the recently concluded AI Impact Summit in Delhi, told PTI.

He further noted the technology’s importance in managing modern energy systems. "Secondly, integrating renewable energy into the national grid, as is currently happening in India, requires recalibrating and balancing the grid, and AI is already helping to achieve this,” he said.