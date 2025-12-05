Air pollution can turn toxic for body and mind, warn doctors

New Delhi once again retains the unwelcome title of the world’s most polluted capital in 2025, its skyline trapped beneath a stubborn, ashen canopy. Beyond the capital, the list reads like a map of distress: Byrnihat in Meghalaya, Mullanpur in Punjab, and the industrial belts of Faridabad and Ghaziabad — all recording PM2.5 concentrations that soar far beyond global safety limits.

With 22 Indian cities dominating the world’s 30 worst performers, the report sketches a portrait of a nation gasping for breath. Each figure is not just a statistic but a warning flare urging decisive action, cleaner air, and a future where millions can breathe without fear.

What was once dismissed as a seasonal nuisance has hardened into a relentless, year-round threat — particularly for children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those living with chronic respiratory or cardiac illnesses. For people already carrying the burden of psychiatric conditions, the danger is even sharper.

Early-winter smog, noted Dr. Astik Joshi — a child, adolescent, and forensic psychiatrist — can deeply disturb mental equilibrium.

“Individuals with mood disorders or sensitivity to seasonal changes suffer the most,” he said. “Poor air quality triggers breathlessness and erratic breathing — sensations that easily heighten anxiety or precipitate panic-like episodes.”

Prolonged exposure, he added, may aggravate seasonal affective disorder (SAD), ushering in fatigue, irritability, and low moods as the smog thickens.

Adding weight to the crisis, more than 80 Padma awardee doctors issued an extraordinary national advisory on Thursday, declaring that India’s air pollution emergency has escalated into an “ongoing threat to human life.” The numbers they cited are chilling:

• 1.7 million deaths in India each year are linked to air pollution

• One-third of respiratory deaths stem from toxic air

• Nearly 40 per cent of stroke-related deaths are tied to pollution exposure

• North India’s PM2.5 levels often soar 20–40 times above WHO’s safe limit

• 70 per cent of Indians breathe unsafe air daily

• Toxic air is linked to four lakh child deaths annually

Long-term exposure, they warned, can cause chromosomal breakages, telomere shortening, and genetic instability — pathways to cancer, metabolic disease, and severe, irreversible health decline.

Doctors urged citizens to shield themselves: monitor AQI levels, wear masks outdoors, use air purifiers, improve ventilation, and avoid outdoor exertion during pollution peaks.

“Regular indoor exercise, a nutrient-rich diet, and timely psychiatric care,” Dr. Joshi advised, “can help soften the mental health burden of living beneath polluted skies.”

As the haze settles ever deeper over Delhi, one message rings unmistakably clear: India’s toxic air is no longer just dimming the horizon — it is dimming lives.

With agency inputs