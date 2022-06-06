Air pollution linked to higher risk of severe COVID-19: Study

This includes damage to the endothelial cells, which play a key role in the transfer of oxygen from inhaled air to the blood.



The research team led by Susanne Koch, from Charitr - Universitatsmedizin Berlin in Germany explored the impact of long-term air pollution on the need for ICU treatment and mechanical ventilation of COVID-19 patients.



They used air pollution data from 2010 to 2019 to calculate the long-term annual mean level of NO2 for each county in Germany.



This ranged from 4.6 microgrammes per cubic metre ( g/m3) to 32 g/m3, with the highest level in Frankfurt and the lowest level in Suhl.



"Long-term exposure to NO2 long before the pandemic may have made people more vulnerable to more severe COVID-19 disease," said Koch.



"Exposure to ambient air pollution can contribute a range of other conditions, including heart attacks, strokes, asthma and lung cancer and will continue to harm health long after the COVID-19 pandemic ends," the scientist said.



The German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (DIVI) registry, which was set up to monitor ICU capacity during the pandemic, was used to provide information on how many COVID-19 patients in each hospital needed ICU treatment and mechanical ventilation.



The study period was from April 16 2020, when the reporting of data to the DIVI registry became mandatory, to May 16 2020, when lockdown restrictions were lifted. 392 out of Germany's 402 counties were included in the analysis.



Demographic factors such as population density and age and sex distribution, socio-economic factors and health parameters, including pre-existing health conditions which can affect COVID-19 severity, were all adjusted for.



The study found that there was a greater need for ICU treatment and mechanical ventilation of COVID-19 patients in counties with higher long-term annual mean NO2 levels.



Each 1 g/m3 increase in long-term annual mean NO2 concentration was associated with a 3.2 per cent increase in the number of ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and a 3.5 per cent increase in the number of COVID-19 patients who needed mechanical ventilation.



On average, 28 ICU beds and 19 ventilators were needed for COVID-19 patients in each of the ten counties with the lowest long-term NO2 exposure, during the month studied, the researchers said.



