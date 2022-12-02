Air pollution linked with multiple long-term health conditions: Study

"People with more than one long-term health condition have a lower quality of life and greater dependence on the healthcare system," said Amy Ronaldson, Research Associate at King's College London and first author on the study.



"Our research has indicated that those people that live in areas of higher traffic-related air pollution are at greater risk of having multiple health conditions," Ronaldson said.



However, the study does not prove that air pollution causes multimorbidity, but it does warrant further research in this area, the researchers said.



They analysed data from UK Biobank - a large-scale biomedical database and research resource containing anonymised genetic, lifestyle and health information from half a million UK participants aged between 40 and 69 years.



Participants were assessed for 36 physical and five mental health chronic conditions. Multimorbidity was defined as having two or more of these conditions.



Physical and mental health data from UK Biobank in 2010 were linked with the estimated concentration of air pollution at the residential address of the participants.



The study found that those participants exposed to higher concentrations above 10 microgramme per cubic metre ( g/m3) of fine particulate matter had a 21 per cent increased risk of two or more co-occurring conditions compared to those exposed to concentrations below 10 g/m3.



For participants exposed to above 30 g/m3 of NO2, the study showed a 20 per cent increased risk of having two or more co-occurring conditions compared to those participants that were exposed to concentrations of NO2 below 20 g/m3.



Amongst those with multiple conditions, increased exposure to both PM2.5 and NO2 was linked to a greater severity of the co-occurring conditions, the researchers said.



"How air pollution affects multiple organs and systems at the same time is not yet fully understood, but there is some evidence that mechanisms such as inflammation, oxidative stress and immune activation could be triggered by air particulates, which can cause damage to the brain, heart, blood, lungs and gut," said Ioannis Bakolis from King's College London.