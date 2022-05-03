April 2022: Record not just for max but also for minimum, mean temperatures & rainfall

Meanwhile, in contrast to the month of March 2022, northeast India, and southern Peninsular India, especially Kerala and Tamil Nadu, received scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorms on many days in April 2022.



"It is mainly due to the fact that two cyclonic circulations moved from southwest Bay of Bengal to Southeast Arabian Sea across south India during 2nd and 3rd week and north-south troughs/wind discontinuities prevailed from Central India to South Peninsula in the lower tropospheric levels on many days."



Under the influence of cyclonic circulations/troughs in lower tropospheric levels supported by moisture incursion into the area there was fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm activity over Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on most of the days and over Northeast India during the 1st half of the month.



April 2022 witnessed extremely heavy rainfall, very heavy rainfall, and heavy rainfall events. Heavy rainfall events occurred mainly over some stations of south peninsular India and northeast India.



Two stations received record rainfall (24 hour) in April. Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh received 166.6 mm rainfall on April 24 while the previous record of 77.8 mm on April 21, 2016. Similarly, Mawsynram in Meghalaya received 401.8 mm on April 4 against the previous record of 361.8 degrees Celsius on April 28, 1977.



Rainfall over the country as a whole for April 2022 shows that it has recorded 38.4 mm, which is 2 per cent less than its Long Period Average (LPA) of 39.3 mm.



Rainfall over Northwest India (5.6 mm) was third lowest since 1901 after the years 1947 (1.8 mm) and 1954 (4.4 mm). Rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim (236.8 mm) was third highest since 1901 after the year 1949 (259.9 mm) and 1925 (243.4 mm).



And then, there were contradictions too. During the month, nine sub-divisions of the IMD received large excess, one excess, one normal, five deficient rainfall, 18 large deficient rainfall and 2 sub-divisions did not receive rainfall, IMD data showed.

