As protests against the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project continue in Arunachal Pradesh, 69 former civil servants have urged the Centre and the state government to scrap the 1,750-MW Demwe Lower Hydroelectric Project on the Lohit river, citing ecological concerns, flawed wildlife clearances and sustained opposition from local communities.

In a letter dated 23 November, the Constitutional Conduct Group (CCG), a collective of former all-India and Central services officers, called for the project to be abandoned, warning of extensive forest loss, threats to endangered wildlife and downstream ecosystems, and the erosion of safeguards governing environmental clearances.

The intervention comes amid mounting tensions over hydropower development in the state, where protests against the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project have brought questions of tribal rights, community consent, displacement and the state's handling of dissent to the fore.

The Demwe Lower project, proposed as a concrete gravity dam across the Lohit river, would require the diversion of 1,416 hectares of forest land, submerge approximately 1,590 hectares and entail the felling of around 43,000 trees, according to the letter.

The signatories warned that the project could have serious consequences for the region's fragile rainforest ecosystem and wildlife, including the critically endangered white-bellied heron. They also flagged potential damage to downstream habitats, riverine ecosystems and wildlife corridors linking Kamlang, Namdapha and the proposed Dibang Tiger Reserve.