Assam Cong stages statewide protests against proposed Kaziranga ESZ reduction

The Assam Congress on Saturday staged statewide protests against the proposed reduction of the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) around Kaziranga National Park, with party leaders and workers holding padayatras in several districts and demanding that the plan be withdrawn.

Protests were held in Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Hailakandi, Karimganj, Tinsukia, Karbi Anglong and Golaghat, among other places. Congress workers marched through district headquarters, raising slogans against the BJP-led state government and opposing the proposed changes to the protected area surrounding the national park.

In Guwahati, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Wazed Ali Choudhury, former MP Ripun Bora and state Congress women's wing president Mira Borthakur joined the protest.

Police stopped the protesters from leaving the Congress office in Dispur. Party workers subsequently attempted to cross the barricades and take the demonstration onto the streets.

Choudhury said the Congress would continue its agitation until the government withdrew the proposal.

"We will not allow the BJP-led government to damage Kaziranga National Park, which is our pride. We will not relent till the decision is reversed," he said.

Bora and Borthakur said the party would continue raising the issue across Assam and seek to create greater public awareness about the proposed reduction.

The Congress leaders also accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of compromising the interests of Kaziranga to benefit large corporate entities, allegations the state government has rejected.

What is the proposed ESZ change?

The controversy centres on the Assam government's proposal to approach the Centre seeking a reduction in the Eco-Sensitive Zone around Kaziranga National Park and its associated protected areas.

The government has proposed that the ESZ, instead of extending up to the default 10-km limit, be restricted to between 1 km and 3 km in different areas.