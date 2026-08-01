Assam invokes NSA against Kaziranga activist Pranab Doley after he gets bail
Preventive detention law invoked day after Doley's bail in a case linked to protests against proposed five-star hotel near national park
Indigenous rights and environmental activist Pranab Doley has been detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), a day after securing bail in a case related to protests against a proposed five-star hotel near Kaziranga National Park in Assam.
Doley, who was arrested in Guwahati on 13 July and lodged in Golaghat district jail, was granted bail by a court on Wednesday, 29 July, in connection with the June protest. However, before he could be released, the Assam government invoked the NSA on Thursday, ensuring his continued detention in the same jail.
The order issued by the Political (A) Department said the government was satisfied that Doley's activities were "prejudicial to the maintenance of public order as well as security of the state" and that there was a "real and imminent possibility" that he would continue such activities if released.
Invoking Section 3(2) of the National Security Act, 1980, the government said preventive detention was necessary and directed that Doley remain in custody at Golaghat district jail.
NSA is a preventive detention law that allows authorities to detain a person without formal charges for extended periods to prevent acts considered prejudicial to national security or public order. The law has often drawn criticism from civil liberties groups, who argue that it has been used beyond its intended purpose and to curb dissent. Its invocation against an activist leading an environmental campaign is likely to invite scrutiny.
Doley has been at the forefront of protests against the proposed five-star hotel near the UNESCO World Heritage Site Kaziranga National Park. Protesters have alleged that the project threatens the fragile ecology of the region and could adversely affect wildlife habitats around the protected area. They have also questioned the environmental clearances granted to the project and demanded that the government withdraw it.
The demonstrations gathered support from environmental groups, indigenous organisations and local residents, who have argued that commercial development in the vicinity of Kaziranga should not come at the cost of the park's ecological integrity. The state government, however, has maintained that due processes have been followed for the project.
A peasants' rights activist, Doley has long been associated with indigenous rights campaigns in upper Assam. He had also unsuccessfully contested the April Assembly elections from the Bokakhat constituency against AGP president and cabinet minister Atul Bora. His detention under the NSA effectively prevents his release from prison.
With PTI inputs