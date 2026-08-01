Assam invokes NSA against Kaziranga activist Pranab Doley after he gets bail

Indigenous rights and environmental activist Pranab Doley has been detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), a day after securing bail in a case related to protests against a proposed five-star hotel near Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

Doley, who was arrested in Guwahati on 13 July and lodged in Golaghat district jail, was granted bail by a court on Wednesday, 29 July, in connection with the June protest. However, before he could be released, the Assam government invoked the NSA on Thursday, ensuring his continued detention in the same jail.

The order issued by the Political (A) Department said the government was satisfied that Doley's activities were "prejudicial to the maintenance of public order as well as security of the state" and that there was a "real and imminent possibility" that he would continue such activities if released.

Invoking Section 3(2) of the National Security Act, 1980, the government said preventive detention was necessary and directed that Doley remain in custody at Golaghat district jail.