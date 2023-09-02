August hottest & driest since 1901, will September be hotter too?

India experienced its hottest and driest August in recorded history, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Notably, this August marked the highest temperatures since 1901, with four out of five of the hottest August mean temperatures occurring in the past seven years.

The experts say that this alarming trend highlights the growing impact of climate change, leading to more extreme weather events.

August 2023 saw a scorching mean maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius, surpassing the normal by 1.2 degrees. The last time Safdarjung weather station in Delhi witnessed a higher mean maximum temperature in August was in 2014 when it reached 36.3 degrees Celsius.