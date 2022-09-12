Bioeconomy can generate solutions for major challenges in climate change: Experts

He said bioeconomy has the potential to create jobs and generate new solutions for the planet's major challenges in the fields of health, food, water, climate change and can deliver social, environmental and economic benefits.



"Bioeconomy is a relatively new concept and rapidly developing in several nations. India can be a major player with its unique resources from the Himalayan region, especially from the northeastern Himalayas," Principal of Hindu College Prof. Anju Srivastava said.