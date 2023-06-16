Biparjoy's remnant may help advance monsoon over east India: Meteorologists

"It may happen... we are monitoring the situation. There could be some other parameters too, such as an increase in cross-equatorial flow over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. That can also help advance the monsoon in addition to this (remnant of the cyclone)," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatara said when asked if the system can help the monsoon advance over east India.

He chief said conditions will be favourable for the advance of the monsoon over east India and some more parts of south India from June 18 to June 21.

"After giving heavy rainfall in Rajasthan, the system will lead to rain in central and east UP and Madhya Pradesh June 20 onwards. It will pull the monsoonal winds and help the monsoon advance over east India," said Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change) at private forecasting agency Skymet Weather.

The monsoon hit India on June 8 with its onset over Kerala, a week later than normal.