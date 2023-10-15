Birds that can mimic sounds are also great problem solvers, study finds

Scientists have discerned a strong correlation between vocal learning and problem solving in songbird species.

Some species of songbirds, with versatile abilities in whistling, calling, and singing developed all through their lives, rank among the most advanced avian vocal learners.

According to a long-standing hypothesis, only the most intelligent animals are capable of complex vocal learning, said Jean-Nicolas Audet, a research associate in the laboratory of Erich Jarvis at The Rockefeller University, US.

"If that is true, then complex vocal learners should also be better at cognitive tasks, but no one had ever demonstrated that before," said Audet.

Audet and colleagues spent three years catching hundreds of wild birds from 21 songbird species in mist nets at The Rockefeller University Field Research Center.