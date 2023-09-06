Brazil cyclone kills 21, displaces thousands

An extratropical cyclone that struck southern Brazil has caused severe floods and killed at least 21 people, officials said Tuesday.

The state of Rio Grande do Sul saw hail and more than 300 millimeters (almost 12 inches) of rain in less than 24 hours, authorities said.

"We were deeply saddened to get the news that as the water recedes... 15 more bodies were found in the town of Mucum, bringing the death toll to 21," Rio Grande do Sul Governor Eduardo Leite told a news conference.

Hundreds of people in the state are still without contact.