Can G7 host Japan walk the talk on climate?

What's Japan's stance on fossil fuels?

Japan, the world's fifth-biggest CO2 emitter, has recently committed to carbon neutrality by 2050, but also wants to extend the lifetime of both nuclear and fossil fuel power plants. The plan is to co-fire coal and gas plants with lower emission ammonia and hydrogen.

Climate campaigners Oil Change International note that ammonia and hydrogen will be mostly produced with fossil fuels, and warn that Japan is exporting the polluting technology across Asia.

Japan included the scheme in the draft communique for the meeting of G7 climate ministers. But the UK, France and Canada have since demanded the language be changed so ammonia and hydrogen burning is only recommended when in line with the 1.5C target for temperature rise, reported the Financial Times.

Meanwhile, though Japan's minister of economy, trade and industry, Yasutoshi Nishimura, stated that G7 ministers agree "we must accelerate decarbonization" to avoid the worse impacts of global heating, he also said that fossil gas will be a necessary transition fuel for at least 10-15 years.