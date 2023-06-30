Can traditional housing in Kashmir mitigate quake damage?

Over the past 10 weeks, India-administered Kashmir has experienced 17 earthquakes. Five of them registered a magnitude of 4.0 or higher, while 12 ranged between 4.0 and 2.0 on the Richter scale.

On June 13, a 5.2 magnitude earthquake left six people dead and dozens more injured in the region's Doda district. Doda lies on the fault line within the collision zone of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, making it highly prone to seismic activity.

Kashmir has a history of devastating earthquakes. On October 8, 2005, a magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck the region, killing more than 80,000 people in both India and Pakistan-administered sections of Kashmir. Scores of buildings were also damaged in the earthquake.