Cash-strapped Sri Lanka considers exporting 1,00,000 endangered monkeys to China

China on Wednesday said it was willing to negotiate a medium and long-term debt disposal plan with Colombo in a "friendly manner" to enable the crisis-struck island nation to achieve debt sustainability.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Beijing was committed to waiving off the principle and the interest of the debt for two years.



"As a bilateral official creditor, the Export-Import Bank of China has clearly stated in the financing support document issued to the Ministry of Finance of Sri Lanka that it will extend the maturity of Sri Lanka's debts due in 2022 and 2023," Wang said.



In January this year, China gave debt-ridden Sri Lanka the financing assurances required by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to unlock the bailout package, days after India strongly backed the island nation's efforts to secure the loan from the global lender to recover from its worst-ever economic crisis.