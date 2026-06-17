Central Delhi lost nearly 74% of its healthiest ecosystems over 3 decades: Study

Large parts of Central Delhi that once contained some of the capital's healthiest ecosystems have witnessed a dramatic ecological decline over the past three decades, with nearly 74 per cent of these areas disappearing between 1991 and 2023, according to a new study.

The study found that land in Central Delhi classified as having "excellent" ecosystem health shrank from 13.88 square kilometres in 1991 to just 3.63 square kilometres in 2023 — a decline of 73.8 per cent.

During the same period, the area categorised as having "poor" ecosystem health expanded from 38.57 sq km to 54.90 sq km.

Titled Crossing the Ecological Threshold: Spatio-temporal Dynamics of Blue-Green Space Ecosystem Health in Delhi Using a VORR Framework, the study was conducted by researchers from Jamia Millia Islamia's Department of Geography and Department of Environmental Science.

The researchers analysed Landsat satellite imagery from 1991, 2001, 2011 and 2023 to assess changes in ecosystem health across Delhi. The analysis covered six land-use categories — dense vegetation, open green spaces, cropland, water bodies, wastelands and built-up areas.

The findings point to a broader ecological decline across the capital, where forests, wetlands, water bodies and green spaces have come under increasing pressure from urban expansion, shrinking natural cover and habitat fragmentation.

Across Delhi, the area classified as having poor ecosystem health increased by 50.8 per cent, rising from 541.47 sq km in 1991 to 816.36 sq km in 2023. The city's median Ecosystem Health Index also declined by 53 per cent during the period, indicating a substantial weakening of ecosystem functions.

The assessment measured ecosystem health through indicators such as vegetation productivity, ecological connectivity, resilience to environmental disturbances and the ability of landscapes to recover after stress.

Areas ranked as having "excellent" ecosystem health typically contain dense vegetation, healthier water systems and strong ecological connectivity. In contrast, areas classified as "poor" are characterised by extensive urbanisation, fragmented habitats and limited recovery potential.

Researchers found that ecological deterioration was visible across most districts, although the severity varied.

North Delhi recorded one of the steepest declines, with the area under poor ecosystem health more than doubling from 62.16 sq km in 1991 to 131.18 sq km in 2023.

Southwest Delhi witnessed a 132 per cent increase in poor ecosystem health areas, while West Delhi recorded an increase of around 60 per cent over the study period.