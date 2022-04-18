Changes in vegetation shaped global temperatures over last 10 thousand years

"But previous models only show a limited amount of vegetation growth," he said. "So, even though some of these other simulations have included dynamic vegetation, it wasn't nearly enough of a vegetation shift to account for what the pollen records suggest."



In reality, the changes to vegetative cover were significant.



Early in the Holocene - the current geological epoch - the Sahara Desert in Africa grew greener than today, it was more of a grassland.



Other Northern Hemisphere vegetation including the coniferous and deciduous forests in the mid-latitudes and the Arctic also thrived.



Thompson took evidence from pollen records and designed a set of experiments with a climate model known as the Community Earth System Model (CESM). He ran simulations to account for a range of changes in vegetation that had not been previously considered.



"Expanded vegetation during the Holocene warmed the globe by as much as 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit," Thompson said.



Understanding the scale and timing of temperature change throughout the Holocene is important because the rise of human agriculture and civilization occurred during this time.



"Overall, our study emphasises that accounting for vegetation change is critical," Thompson said.



"Projections for future climate change are more likely to produce more trustworthy predictions if they include changes in vegetation."