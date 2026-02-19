Climate action now 'compulsion' for Jammu Kashmir: Omar Abdullah

Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said responding to climate change is no longer optional for J&K, describing it as a “compulsion” for the Union Territory in the wake of increasingly erratic weather patterns.

Speaking in the Assembly during a reply to the discussion on Demands for Grants, Abdullah stressed the need for a structured, institutional mechanism to study and tackle climate risks specific to the region. He proposed the creation of a dedicated department to examine climate change and its impacts on J&K.

Referring to last year’s extreme weather — including intense rainfall that caused widespread damage as well as drought-related agricultural losses — the chief minister said the experience had underscored the urgency of climate preparedness.

“If seen from one perspective, climate response has become a compulsion for us. Just look at the situation last year — the damage caused by heavy rains and the losses due to drought,” he said. “In this context, how we can adapt our budgeting process to address climate change is an important question.”

He informed the House that the government has already established a fund for climate change mitigation and allocated a corpus for the purpose. However, he maintained that financial provisions alone would not suffice without clearly defined administrative responsibility.

Abdullah referred to interventions by CPI(M) MLA M.Y. Tarigami, who has repeatedly advocated the introduction of a separate climate budget since the beginning of the current Budget session and had even moved a cut motion on the issue.