Nature and neglect: GSI sounds alarm as landslides surge across India

Landslides in India are no longer driven by nature alone but by a perilous mix of climate change, shifting rainfall, deforestation, and unplanned construction in fragile terrains, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has cautioned.

“Geological factors, shifting climate patterns, and increasing human pressures together make our hilly regions particularly vulnerable,” GSI director general Asit Saha told PTI in Kolkata.

While India has always been prone to landslides — especially in the Himalayas and Western Ghats — recent years have seen a sharp surge in both their scale and destructiveness. Heavy monsoon rains, cloudbursts, and flash floods now routinely trigger slope failures, often worsened by deforestation, road building, and construction on unstable terrains.

Saha explained that fragile geology, tectonic activity, and steep slopes naturally predispose these regions to landslides, but human interventions have amplified the risks. “Deforestation reduces slope stability, while unplanned construction and disrupted drainage systems destabilise terrain further,” he said.