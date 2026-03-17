Climate change could drive millions globally into physical inactivity by 2050: Study

A warming planet may soon exact a quieter, yet devastating toll on human health — by slowing us down.

A new study published in The Lancet Global Health warns that rising global temperatures could push millions into physical inactivity by 2050, contributing to as many as 700,000 additional premature deaths each year and inflicting productivity losses of up to $3.68 billion annually.

As heat tightens its grip, the simple act of movement may become a daily struggle. Researchers, including those from the Pontifical Catholic University of Argentina, caution that soaring temperatures could erode progress toward the World Health Organisation’s goal of reducing global physical inactivity by 15 per cent by 2030.

The findings paint a stark picture: with each additional month where average temperatures exceed 27.8°C, global physical inactivity could rise by 1.5 percentage points — an effect even more pronounced in low- and middle-income nations. In the tropics and subtropics, where heat and humidity often peak to unforgiving levels, even basic physical activity during the hottest hours may become unsafe, confining people to sedentary routines.