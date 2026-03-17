Climate change could drive millions globally into physical inactivity by 2050: Study
Researchers warn rising heat could derail WHO’s goal to cut global physical inactivity by 15% by 2030
A warming planet may soon exact a quieter, yet devastating toll on human health — by slowing us down.
A new study published in The Lancet Global Health warns that rising global temperatures could push millions into physical inactivity by 2050, contributing to as many as 700,000 additional premature deaths each year and inflicting productivity losses of up to $3.68 billion annually.
As heat tightens its grip, the simple act of movement may become a daily struggle. Researchers, including those from the Pontifical Catholic University of Argentina, caution that soaring temperatures could erode progress toward the World Health Organisation’s goal of reducing global physical inactivity by 15 per cent by 2030.
The findings paint a stark picture: with each additional month where average temperatures exceed 27.8°C, global physical inactivity could rise by 1.5 percentage points — an effect even more pronounced in low- and middle-income nations. In the tropics and subtropics, where heat and humidity often peak to unforgiving levels, even basic physical activity during the hottest hours may become unsafe, confining people to sedentary routines.
India, too, faces a looming burden. By mid-century, the country could see over 10 deaths per 100,000 people linked to physical inactivity under various climate scenarios, underscoring the intersection of environmental stress and public health risk.
Physical inactivity is already a silent global crisis, with nearly one in three adults falling short of recommended activity levels. The WHO advises at least 150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise weekly, alongside regular muscle-strengthening activities — benchmarks that may become increasingly difficult to meet in a hotter world.
The researchers, who analysed data from 156 countries spanning 2000 to 2022, warn that the consequences extend beyond health. A heat-driven decline in activity levels could translate into widespread economic losses and strain healthcare systems, particularly in regions already vulnerable to climate extremes.
Yet, amid the warning lies a call to action. Integrating heat-awareness into exercise guidelines, investing in shaded urban infrastructure, subsidising climate-controlled fitness spaces, and enforcing workplace heat protections could help societies adapt.
In an era of rising temperatures, the study urges a shift in perspective: physical activity must no longer be viewed as a lifestyle choice alone, but as a climate-sensitive necessity — vital to safeguarding both human health and economic resilience in a rapidly warming world.
With PTI inputs
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